Eureka to Host "Encampment, Tiny House Workshop'

The city of Eureka announced this afternoon it will host a workshop next week to “describe and discuss” the process and requirements to established an authorized homeless encampment sheltering people in tents or tiny homes within the city.
The Feb. 28 workshop will feature presentations from city staff and the county of Humboldt about their emergency shelter ordinances and conditions of approval to create a temporary shelter space with either tents or tiny homes. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at Eureka City Hall, 531 K St., and start at 5:30 p.m. After the presentations, attendees will have an opportunity to weigh in and ask questions.
Humboldt County and Eureka are home to one of the largest per capita unsheltered homeless population in the state. The city declared a shelter crisis in 2016 and the county followed suit in 2018.