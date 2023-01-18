News

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Community / Medical / Health / Science

Humboldt Sees Another COVID Death

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 6:27 PM

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed another new COVID-19 death, a resident in their 70s, since its last report Jan. 11.

One new hospitalization was also reported and, according to a state database, nine people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including three receiving intensive care. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 167th since the pandemic began.

Find the full public health press release, which includes a schedule of upcoming vaccination clinics, including for booster shots that now combative Omicron sub variants BA.4 and BA.5, and information on flu testing, by clicking here.

