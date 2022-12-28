Double Murder Suspect Arrested after High Speed Chase

click to enlarge
-
Mark McKenna
-
Russell Albers' truck sits alongside U.S. Highway 101 after the double murder suspect was taken into custody this afternoon following a high speed chase that began in McKinleyville.
Russell Albers, the suspect in a Dec. 27 double-murder
in the Pine Hill area of Eureka, was arrested today after a high-speed pursuit, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Pishka Court in McKinleyville after someone saw Albers there. As deputies arrived, he was seen leaving the area in a gray Toyota Tundra and a pursuit ensued, with Albers allegedly reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph as headed north on U.S. Highway 101.
Albers allegedly led deputies along Scenic Drive south of Trinidad, through Trinidad and then back onto U.S. Highway 101, where he at times drove north in the southbound lanes at high speeds. Ultimately, California Highway Patrol officers were able to force Albers' vehicle off the roadway, where another rammed it and immobilized the truck. Albers was then arrested without further incident, according to the release.
He was then booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of child endangerment.
Police had been searching for Albers since shortly after midnight Tuesday, when deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting that killed two people and wounded two others with a 4-year-old child present.
The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about this case to call (707) 445-7251 or the crime tip line at (707) 268-2539.
See the full press release copied below:
Media Release
Date: 12/28/2022 Prepared by: S. SimonCase Number: 202206406 Subject: Double Homicide Suspect Arrested
On 12/28/2022, at about 1:46pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Pishka Court in McKinleyville for the report of a sighting of double homicide suspect Russell Albers.
Russell Albers was seen leaving the area is a grey Toyota Tundra by a deputy sheriff and a pursuit ensued. Deputies pursued the vehicle south bound on Highway 101 to Arcata before heading north on Highway 101 at speeds excess of 100 mph. The pursuit went north bound on Highway 101 through Trinidad and preceded north on Scenic Drive. The suspect then preceded north bound on Highway 101 from Sue-meg State Park. The suspect was driving in excess of 100 mph north bound in the south bound lanes of Highway 101. California Highway Patrol (CHP) assisted with the pursuit. CHP performed the PIT maneuver (Pursuit Intervention Technique) which forced the vehicle off the road; however, it continued in the shoulder of Highway 101. A deputy then rammed and immobilized the suspect vehicle. Russell Albers was taken into custody without further incident.
Albers was subsequently transported and booked into the Humboldt County Jail for two counts of homicide (PC 187), two counts of attempted murder (PC 664/187) and child endangerment (PC 273a).
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the following agencies for their coordination and assistance with this pursuit: California Highway Patrol, State Parks, Bureau of Land Management, Eureka Police Department and Cal Poly Humboldt University Police Department.
Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.