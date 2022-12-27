News

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Community / Crime / Emergency

Suspect Sought in Double Homicide

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2022 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge Russell Martin Albers booking photo from October.
  • Russell Martin Albers booking photo from October.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected in the shooting of four people at a Crane Street residence  this morning in the Pine Hill area of Eureka that left two dead and two wounded.

A 4-year-old child was at the scene but was not physically injured, according to a news release.

The suspect has been identified as McKinleyville resident Russell Martin Albers, 41. His whereabouts are currently unknown. If seen, residents are asked to call 911 to report his location. A double homicide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Albers was arrested Oct. 30 on suspicion of battery against a spouse/cohabitant, according to the HCSO.

A 911 call was made at 12:12 a.m. today in which a child could be heard screaming and people yelling. While deputies were on the way, a report came in that there was a shooting, the release states.

On arrival, deputies reported finding three wounded, but a man and woman died at the scene. Another woman was taken to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery. The child was examined and placed in the care of Child Welfare Services.

The HCSO was later informed that another female gunshot victim was dropped off at a hospital by the suspect. She underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation. 

"Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539," the release states.

Find the full release below:
On Dec. 27, 2022, at about 12:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 4000 block of Crane Street, in Pine Hill area of Eureka, in response to a 9-1-1 call in which yelling, and a child screaming were heard in the background.

While en route, deputies learned that there was a shooting at that location and at least one person was shot. Deputies arrived and located three persons with gunshot wounds at the residence. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, an adult female victim and an adult male victim had succumbed to serious gunshot injuries. Emergency Medical personnel arrived and rendered aid to an adult female and she was subsequently transported to an area hospital where she underwent immediate emergency surgery.

A 4-year-old child was on scene during this incident. That child was checked by EMS and determined to be uninjured. The child was subsequently turned over to Child Welfare Services.

Upon further investigation, deputies learned that was an additional adult female victim that sustained a gunshot wound at the Crane Street residence. The suspect dropped the female victim off at an area hospital. That victim underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The suspect has been identified as, 41-year-old Russell Martin Albers of McKinleyville, CA. Russell Albers has an arrest warrant for double homicide. This case is still under investigation. More details will be released as soon as possible. Albers location is currently not known. If you see the suspect, call 911 immediately to report his location.

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Kimberly Wear
Bio:
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 22, 2022 vol XXXIII issue 51
The Billionaire’s Press Dominates Censorship Beat

Digital Edition

guides

© 2022 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation