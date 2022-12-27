Suspect Sought in Double Homicide



On Dec. 27, 2022, at about 12:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 4000 block of Crane Street, in Pine Hill area of Eureka, in response to a 9-1-1 call in which yelling, and a child screaming were heard in the background.



While en route, deputies learned that there was a shooting at that location and at least one person was shot. Deputies arrived and located three persons with gunshot wounds at the residence. Life-saving measures were attempted, however, an adult female victim and an adult male victim had succumbed to serious gunshot injuries. Emergency Medical personnel arrived and rendered aid to an adult female and she was subsequently transported to an area hospital where she underwent immediate emergency surgery.



A 4-year-old child was on scene during this incident. That child was checked by EMS and determined to be uninjured. The child was subsequently turned over to Child Welfare Services.



Upon further investigation, deputies learned that was an additional adult female victim that sustained a gunshot wound at the Crane Street residence. The suspect dropped the female victim off at an area hospital. That victim underwent surgery and is in stable condition.



The suspect has been identified as, 41-year-old Russell Martin Albers of McKinleyville, CA. Russell Albers has an arrest warrant for double homicide. This case is still under investigation. More details will be released as soon as possible. Albers location is currently not known. If you see the suspect, call 911 immediately to report his location.



Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.