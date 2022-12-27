News

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Community / Emergency / Government / Outdoors

UPDATE: Mad River Expected to Hit Monitor Stage, Record Rain as Storm Lashes Humboldt, High Surf Hits the Coast

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2022 at 10:38 AM

click to enlarge fk_welzauaiy7ix.jpeg
UPDATE:

The Mad River is now expected to hit Monitor Stage near Arcata this afternoon or evening as well as again on Friday, continuing into the weekend, according to NWS.

“At 15 ft the river can flood Mad River Road near Tyee City,” NWS states. “This can be treacherous as the road runs right along the river. Turn around, don't drown.”
click to enlarge flbrs8kauaa0tgo.jpeg

PREVIOUS:

High winds and lashing rain hit Humboldt County overnight, leaving a swath of residents across the region while the National Weather Service reports that a record amount of rain fell at Woodley Island for the date of Dec. 26.

According to NWS, 1.91 inches was recorded, breaking the previous record of 1.68 inches set in 1931.

For more area-specific forecasts, visit https://www.weather.gov/eka/ and find the PG&E outage page here.

Just around 9 a.m, the Smith River at Dr. Fine Bridge was approaching Monitor Stage. “Additional small rises are possible but the river is not expected to reach flood stage,” a NWS post states.

The Eel River at Fernbridge was observed to be rising this morning as well, with the possibility of hitting just above Monitor Stage tomorrow, according to the NWS Hydrologic Prediction Service.

Caltrans QuickMap shows multiple traffic hazards across the region, including emergency work on the southbound U.S. Highway 101 offramp at South G Street, a pole down on Briceland Thorn Road, a tree down on Wilder Road at Mattole Road,

Meanwhile, high surf is set to pound the coast this morning, with 25-foot swells and breakers in the 22- to 26-foot range in the surf zone, creating dangerous conditions for beach-goers and mariners.

The NWS is asking residents to send in any flooding or wind reports, either by filling out a form at https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/report or post it on the Eureka office's Facebook page.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Kimberly Wear
Bio:
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 22, 2022 vol XXXIII issue 51
The Billionaire’s Press Dominates Censorship Beat

Digital Edition

guides

© 2022 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation