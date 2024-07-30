Scenes from the Junior Rodeo

click to enlarge
- Photo by Mark Larson
- Jerryn Kilby, of Fortuna, won the Senior Polebending division in an exciting race with a clean, fast run. The timed race includes 21 feet from start to the first pole and 21 feet between poles. No time for a broken pattern and a five-second penalty for each pole knocked down.
Nearly 200 boys and girls signed up for a chance to compete in seven age divisions for saddles, lots of buckles and cash awards at the Fortuna Junior Rodeo at the rodeo grounds in Rohner Park earlier this month. When I asked rodeo participants “What event or events are you participating in?” the most common response was, “All of them!”
Clearly, a lot of mamas and dads did let their babies grow up to be junior cowboys and cowgirls as they displayed incredible rodeo skills and horsemanship in 20 events over the two days starting July 17.
The events got underway with the traditional Grand Entry just before 9 a.m. under the usual cool morning fog — a definite climate attraction in Fortuna for many participating families who were escaping the hot weather at their homes in the Central Valley or southern Oregon. By noon, the sun was out and the 200-plus attendees in the stands (free admission this year) were enjoying mild sunshine while watching the action until late afternoon.
click to enlarge
- Photo by Mark Larson
- Logan Cook, of Santa Rosa, was the only one of three participants in the Bull Riding event to successfully complete an eight-second ride.
Many events for Junior Rodeo differ from the traditional adult rodeo events that were held in Fortuna a couple days later, accounting for youth sizes and skills — as well as to keep them safe (helmets and protective vests are required for many events, for example). All contestants were also required to wear a western hat or approved riding helmet, long-sleeve western shirt (with collar and cuffs) and boots while in the arena.
The July 17 events included Pole Bending, Goat Tying, Bareback Steer Riding, Saddle Bronc Steer Riding, Calf Riding, Steer Riding, Bull Riding, Steer Stopping, Heel O Matic Team Roping and Next Sled Breakaway. Thursday’s events included Breakaway, Barrel Racing, Single Stake, Team Roping, Steer Wrestling, Tie Down Roping, Chute Dogging and the Hide Race. Pee Wee contestants (ages 2 through 6) competed in the Dummy Roping, Single Stake and Goat Ribbon Race events, with or without adult assistance.
Scott Thomas Custom Saddles were awarded to the seven all-around winners from each age division (Sr. Boy, Sr. Girl, Jr. Boy, Jr. Girl, Youth Boy, Youth Girl and Pee Wee). CSI saddle pads were awarded to the reserve all-around winner. Commemorative belt buckles were awarded to the first-place winners in each event.
click to enlarge
- Photo by Mark Larson
- Adding a saddle didn't necessarily mean it was easier to have a successful ride in the Saddle Bronc Steer competition.
Meanwhile, next door in the park, the Fortuna Rodeo Carnival was running Tuesday through Sunday of Rodeo Week with rides and games. The Fortuna Rodeo Parade was held on Saturday on Main Street downtown with the theme, Fortuna Rodeo 103: Celebrating America, Land of the Free! This Year’s Grand Marshals were Doug and Marilyn Strehl.
The Fortuna Junior Rodeo casts itself as the largest Junior Rodeo in northern California and has funding from many local Humboldt County sponsors. Visit the Fortuna Junior Rodeo Facebook page for full results, event rules and other information here: facebook.com/FORTUNAJRRODEO.