Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, May 10

Posted By on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM

The world of 1970s Jamaican sound system DJs was every bit as complex and
groundbreaking as early punk rock or hip hop, and a volume could be written about the various scenes and artists contained therein, which I am clearly not going to compose here. With that in mind, the singer and MC Eek-A-Mouse stands tall in that crowded field of eccentric geniuses. Four decades into it and still touring, he’s worth a gander, which you can have tonight at Humbrews at 9 p.m. ($35, $30 advance).
