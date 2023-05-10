Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Music Tonight: Wednesday, May 10
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
The world of 1970s Jamaican sound system DJs was every bit as complex and
groundbreaking as early punk rock or hip hop, and a volume could be written about the various scenes and artists contained therein, which I am clearly not going to compose here. With that in mind, the singer and MC Eek-A-Mouse
stands tall in that crowded field of eccentric geniuses. Four decades into it and still touring, he’s worth a gander, which you can have tonight at Humbrews
at 9 p.m.
($35, $30 advance).
Tags: Eek-A-Mouse, Humbrews, Image