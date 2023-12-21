Pin It
December 21, 2023 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Worth the Effort' 

Editor:

There is a strong case for the social and economic advantages of shopping locally ("2023 Holiday Gift Guide," Nov. 23). The businesses remain open, cash is accepted, money spent stays in the community, friends and neighbors get paychecks, shoppers get out of the house, delivery is instantaneous, local publications get ad revenue, the tax base doesn't shrink, returning items virtually ends, credit cards don't get hacked. It seems worth the effort.

Greg Movsesyan, Fieldbrook

