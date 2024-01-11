Pin It
January 11, 2024 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

'Why the Secrecy? 

Editor:

I enjoyed Jennifer Fumiko Cahill's Top Ten Dick Moves of 2023 in the Dec. 28 issue (Rex Bohn gets a two-fer!). One she missed is the lack of transparency by the Coast Central Credit Union's board of directors. Why won't the board reveal the number of votes each candidate received in the 2023 board election or the number of ballots cast? As a member-owned nonprofit, you would think this information would be pertinent to its members. Why the secrecy? As a CCCU member, I would like to know the numbers from the 2023 board election as well as the from the upcoming 2024 election.

Damon Maguire, McKinleyville

