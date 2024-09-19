Pin It
September 19, 2024

'Measure F is Right' 

Editor:

Your editorial on Aug. 15, "VTY, Not Rob Arkley," got one thing right: "Ultimately, it will be up to Eurekans to decide what happens downtown." Voters will get to vote yes on Measure F and be a city that brings more housing downtown and to Jacobs without destroying small businesses like mine in the process. 

Let me be clear: Rob Arkley and I are not friends, not colleagues, we don't share political views. This issue is bigger. It is about the future of our city, for my family, my business and many other small local businesses.

As a proud pro-housing advocate, I am voting yes on Measure F because I have actually read it. What matters is what the measure will do for small businesses and the future of our city. Measure F is right for Eureka because it is pro-housing and pro-small business. The city needs this.

Linden Tyler Glavich, Eureka

