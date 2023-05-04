...Fifty-two, fifty-three, and fifty-four
Are the number of years this young redwood
Lived, my son. That's tragic, yes, but we should
Learn from nature how to live. Let's learn more.
Starting at its core, let's count fourteen rings.
That's when your mom was born. Let's count two more.
One and two. That's when I opened life's door.
And then nineteen more growth rings. There. That brings
Your mom and me together evermore.
Let's count. Mom and I needed seventeen
More to make the world right. All those rings,
All that love, everything that came before
Made you, my dear boy. You made the world new
Two years ago today. We'll stop counting
Now, because we've reached a new beginning:
This bright green sprout reopened the last two
Rings. Fifty-four isn't this tree's end. It's
Its new beginning. The fourth of May splits
Time the same way for your mom and me: You
Have shown us what life is. You are our life,
And for the rest of my days I will try
To show you how to live your rings that lie
Ahead as you've shown me how to live mine.
Happy Second Birthday, Beloved Bub