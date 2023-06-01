First Saturday Night Arts Alive 

Our galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late. Presented by Eureka Main Street.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. Featuring more than 75 local artists.

BELLE STARR CLOTHING 405 Second St. Music by Jeffrey Smoller.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge.

THE BODEGA 426 Third St. Tupp/Stephen Godfrey, acrylic painting, mixed medium. Music by Oak Top.

BUTTONS 621 Third St. Ami Campbell Art, Sheena Ruchte, North Coast Open Studios, paintings in oil and gouache, stationery and stickers. Meet the artists, see their studios.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "Making Faces," group portrait exhibition featuring the artists from Canvas + Clay Studios plus guest artists; live portrait painters; music by Sam Whitlach. Visitors will be able to cast their votes for their favorite portrait to win the People's Choice Award which comes with a cash prize and a gallery merch gift basket.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. New exhibits for Maritime History and Ecological Management. New exhibits including artwork of Lyn Risling and Albert Hailstone.

DICK TAYLOR CRAFT CHOCOLATE First and E streets. Featured artist and live music.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "Trust the Process K.S.," Kyle Sanders, participant in last year's Eureka Street Art Festival. Music by DJ Goldylocks.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. Hosting Hiking Humboldt Kids by Rees Hughes.

FAMILIA CAFÉ 525 Second St. Laura Chapman White, paintings.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. Penny Nausin, artwork. Va Va Voom Burlesque Vixens dancing in the window.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. Rotunda: Music by Goodshield and Kat. William Thonson Gallery: "Ralph Johnson: Riding the Border of Chaos and Order," Ralph Johnson, paintings, drawings and sculptures. Anderson Gallery: "Linda Mitchell: Personal Space," Linda Mitchell, paintings. Knight Gallery: "Field Guide to a Crisis," an ongoing socially engaged project. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: a selection of gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Artwork by Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. "Wild Botanical Designs," Amanda Irene Staak, dried botanical materials with a touch of metallic paint. Music by Squeeze Bug.

INK PEOPLE CENTER FOR THE ARTS-BRENDA TUXFORD GALLERY 422 First St. "Field Guide to a Crisis: Strategies for People in Recovery," Justin Maxon, photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, charcoal, drawings, sculpture, textile, mixed medium, performance,

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS PAPERIE 324 Second St. Susan Brauner, collage and mixed medium compositions. New location and re-opening party.

JILLY BEAN'S EMPORIUM 723 Third St. Amber Star, Ryan Leary, The Carr Shop, acrylic paintings, crafts with a dark twist, jewelry from recycled items and stickers.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. Penny Nausin, abstract oil paintings. Music by The Ponies of Harmony.

MAKER'S APRON 317 E St. A la carte drop-in crafting for kids and adults.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of more than 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

MODERN FINDS 612 Second St. Studio Undine, rugs and textiles. Blackberry Permanent Jewelry.

NCRT 300 Fifth St. No Exit. Jean Paul Sartre, performance. Closing weekend.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Featured Artists: Veronica Daw, Evan Kovasi, Cindy Siemens. Guest artist Cynthia Julian, photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen & ink, sculpture, textile, mixed medium and fine woodworking.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. "Bad Cat Social Club - Celebration of Life," Laura Keenados, mixed medium.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Various artists. Live music.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting, and mixed media.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. Selection of glass art from Stuff and Things, Eureka.

RADIO PARADISE 531 Third St. Radio Paradise Open Studios featuring Claire Bent and Citizen Funk.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. Artists Choice Exhibition. Small galleries: Erica Brooks and Sara Kimber, Yael Burkes Bentovin and Rick Gustafson. Music by The Amigos.

REDWOOD RETRO 211 G St. Music by Alex Kent.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker, acrylic painting and collage.

ROSEBUD HOME GOODS 213 F St. Joyce Jonté, watercolors; music by House of Mary; mocktails served by Old Town Community Alliance.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SEQUOIA HUMANE PET SUPPLY 239 G St. Kristen White, acrylic paintings.

SHIPWRECK 430 Third St. Joyce Jonté, watercolors.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art & Engineering 401 Fifth St. Nikki Bowe, mix of paint pouring with acrylic paints.

SISTERS CLOTHING COLLECTIVE 328 Second St. Stephanie G Designs: Indigenous-made jewelry.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band, indoors from 7 to 10 p.m. 21 and older.

VIXEN 622 Second St. Emily Silver, watercolors. Pop-up shop with Larissa Robyn designs, handcrafted jewelry.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. "Shawn Murphy: Beyond Discards: Wood and Captured Colors; recycled spray paint on wood. DJ music.

ZENO'S CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St., Suite 1B. Brando Vay, acrylic painting, pen and ink, sculpture.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. Folk art sculptures of Guatemala, sculpture.