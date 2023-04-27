Eureka Main Street presents First Saturday Night Arts Alive on May 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. Our galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late for your enjoyment.

ART CENTER FRAME SHOP 616 Second St. Lauren Lester, watercolor landscapes and portraits.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. (Old Piante Gallery). More than 75 local artists.

BELLE STARR CLOTHING 405 Second St. Music by Johnny Myers.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge.

BUTTONS 621 Third St. Project Linus Humboldt, textile. Celebrating 2000 blankets.

By Nieves :: HANDMADE NATURAL SKINCARE 311 F St. Music by Mattole Mudstompers.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

THE CAMPUS STORE 218 F St. Featuring Cal Poly Humboldt Artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "HAPPY RAINBOW FLOWERS," Donna Albers and Iris Smith, painting and ceramics.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. New exhibits for Maritime History and Ecological Management.

CLARKE PLAZA Third and E streets. Eureka Chinatown Project hosts the Lunar New Year: Year of the Rabbit celebration. Family-friendly cultural festival with Chinese lion dancers, dragons, Humboldt taiko, Lao dancers, EHS K-pop dancers, food and more.

DICK TAYLOR CRAFT CHOCOLATE First and E streets. Steve Taylor, oil paintings.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "Kinetics Royalty takes over the Epitome Gallery," Duane Flatmo, Scott Cocking, Blake Reagan and Lucas Thornton. Flatmo created a special playlist for Arts Alive. New, limited Duane Flatmo T-shirts on sale.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. Solomon Clark, author and artist of the "Barb: Mother of Vengeance" comic series, will be selling copies of his comic series as well as original prints.

FAMILIA CAFÉ 525 Second St. Laura Chapman White, paintings.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. Featured artist Kataryna, paintings. Ragdoll Revue in window displays.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Music by Fogbite.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. Music by Silver and Nails. William Thonson Gallery: "Stock Schlueter: Brush Work," landscapes. Anderson Gallery: Morris Graves: From the Humboldt Arts Council Permanent Collection. Knight Gallery: "Field Guide to a Crisis: an ongoing socially engaged project that began in 2020 at the beginning of COVID-19." Youth Gallery: Cal Poly Humboldt Art Ed Showcase. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: Visit the Museum Store for a selection of gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Artwork by Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. "Wild Botanical Designs," Amanda Irene Staak, dried botanical materials with a touch of metallic paint. Music by Blue Lotus Jazz.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Music by A Banjo Makes 3. Wine tastings by Miles Garrett Winery.

INK PEOPLE CENTER FOR THE ARTS-BRENDA TUXFORD GALLERY 422 First St. (co-located with the Humboldt County Visitors Bureau). Art show and reception, photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, charcoal, drawings, sculpture, textile and mixed medium. DJ music. Pick up the 2023 North Coast Open Studios guidebook and view art from dozens of participating artists.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS PAPERIE 235 F St. Lauren Boop, drawings. Music by Ponies of Harmony.

LAND OF LOVELY 127 F St. Mother's Day shopping event. Giveaways, photo booth, etc.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

LIVING DOLL VINTAGE BOUTIQUE 226 F St. At 4 p.m., get a personal reading by Rev. Kristin Bradfield, Interfaith Minister, Reiki master-teacher, tarot, intuitive consultation; music by Heart Eyes at 6 p.m.; May Flowers fashion show featuring living doll models and mannequins at 7 p.m; music by Irie Mae at 8 p.m.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. Andy Linde, photography printed on metal.

MAKER'S APRON 317 E St. A la carte drop-in crafting for kids and adults.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Work from more than 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Featured artists: Veronica Daw, Evan Kovasi, Cindy Siemens. Guest artist Cynthia Julian, photography, oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolors, pen and ink, sculpture, textile, mixed medium and fine woodworking.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Artwork by Humboldt Allies for Substance Use Prevention and Department of Health and Human Services, various artists. Live hip hop music by various artists.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting, and mixed media.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. Selection of glass art from Stuff and Things.

RADIO PARADISE 531 Third St. Radio Paradise Open Studios featuring music by Checkered Past.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. "The Humboldt Youth Exhibition," art from schools throughout Humboldt County; "Where's the Line?" Cal Poly Humboldt 2023 BFA Exhibition, art from over one dozen students; music by the Eureka High School Chamber Quartet.

REDWOOD CURTAIN THEATRE 220 First St. The final show at this location, The Book of Will at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets at redwoodcurtain.com.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker. Acrylic painting and collage.

ROSEBUD HOME GOODS 213 F St. Fundraiser for Old Town Community Alliance featuring art by Gina Tuzzi, acrylic paintings. Wine pour by Ink People/North Star Quest Camp.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SEAMOOR'S 212 F St. Novelty toys.

SEKOYA BOTANICALS 215 F St. "Resonate Studios," Katie Conley. Refreshments.

SHIPWRECK 430 Third St. Joyce Jonté, paintings on wood.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art & Engineering 401 Fifth St. Nikki Bowe, mix of paint pouring with acrylic paints.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band, Playing indoors from 7 to 10 p.m. Ages 21 and up.

THE WINE CELLAR 407 Second St. Alan Workman and Kjwana LaShae, artwork. Music by Slynn Martin.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. Potters of San Juan de Oriente, Nicaragua, sculpture.