Eureka Main Street presents First Saturday Night Arts Alive on April 1 from 6 to 9 p.m. Galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late for your enjoyment.

ART CENTER FRAME SHOP 616 Second St. Lauren Lester, watercolor landscapes and portraits.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. Features more than 75 local artists.

BELLE STARR CLOTHING 405 Second St. Music by Jeffrey Smoller.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Beer and cider in the Blue Ox Lounge. Easter theme with discount codes hidden throughout the store.

THE BODEGA 426 Third St. Silent auction benefit for Kinetics team Hamtastic Glory.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

THE CAMPUS STORE 218 F St. Featuring Cal Poly Humboldt artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "HAPPY RAINBOW FLOWERS," Donna Albers and Iris Smith, painting and ceramics.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. "Exhibits on The Christmas Flood of 1964;" three new exhibits in Nealis Hall: Fishing Rights, Birthing Traditions, and Pre-1900 Baskets from the Hover Collection; tabling by Josh Overington selling scientific illustrations; new mini-exhibit in the Emmerson Room (aka the Victorian Room) gives an under-the-garments look at how Victorian women created their hour-glass silhouettes.

DA GOU ROU LOUWI' CULTURAL CENTER 417 Second St., Suite 101. Rick Bartow (Wiyot), sculpture, mixed media. Additionally, there will be a language table with Native Soulatluk (Wiyot language) speakers where people of all ages can learn greetings and more.

DICK TAYLOR CRAFT CHOCOLATE First and E streets. Steven Taylor, plein air art. New April micro batch.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "DRE," Dre Meza; "No Damage: A town and Back Down," Julian DeMark; "Secret Show," Ananda Oliveri, oil painting, acrylic painting drawings. Music by DJ Goldylocks.

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. Celebrate Solomon owning Eureka Books for one year with cake, live music by Ponies of Harmony.

FAMILIA CAFÉ 525 Second St. Laura Chapman White, paintings.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. Kataryna, artwork. VaVa Voom models in window displays.

HISTORIC EAGLE HOUSE 129 Second St. Wild Moon Mercantile Pop-Up Shop; Alan Workman photography; Salsa and Bachata dancing by Arcata Rueda.

HUMBOLDT ARTS COUNCIL 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery: "Stock Schlueter: Brush Work," Stock Schlueter, paintings. Anderson Gallery: "Morris Graves: From the Humboldt Arts Council Permanent Collection," the work of Morris Graves from the HAC Permanent Collection. Knight Gallery: "Remembering Joan Katri," a survey of her paintings. Youth Gallery: Egyptian masks by Freshwater Elementary School students. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Humboldt artists, including Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St., Kyra Adams, acrylic painting. Music by Zera Starchild.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Fieldbrook Winery wine tastings.

INK PEOPLE CENTER FOR THE ARTS-BRENDA TUXFORD GALLERY 422 First St. "Spiritual Detour -> This Way," co-located with the Humboldt County Visitors Bureau Group show, photography, oil painting, drawings, sculpture, textile, performance.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS PAPERIE 235 F St. Lauren Boop, drawings and wood burning.

LAND OF LOVELY 127 F St. Music TBA.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

LIVING DOLL VINTAGE BOUTIQUE 226 F St. "Spring has sprung!" Living Doll Fashion Show, performance and fashion show.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. Artist Shanna, artwork. Music TBA.

MAKER'S APRON 317 E St. A' la carte Drop-In Crafting. Kids of all ages. Join us at the big table to make your own crafty kit using 100 percent donated or reclaimed materials.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring more than 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

MODERN FINDS 612 Second St. Stained Ghost "Dreams Collection" display.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Various artists.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St. Creative vending machine featuring local artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Music by Fred Roma.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.

PHATSY KLINE'S PARLOR AND LOUNGE 139 Second St. "The Beauty Around Us," Alan Workman, photography. Social Latin Dance with the Rueda Group playing salsa, bachata and timba.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. Selection of glass art from Stuff and Things.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. RAA's 65th annual Spring Exhibition; music TBA.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Loud Neighbors.

REDWOOD RETRO 211 G St. Body High Pole Dance Studio. 1970s-themed workshop.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Sofia Amezcua and Jamie Pavlich Walker. Acrylic painting and collage.

ROSEBUD HOME GOODS 213 F St. Will Suiter, photography.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SAVAGE HENRY 415 Fifth St. "Burnstitch Makers Market," Ami Campbell, Dev Kreates, Tamzen Fox, Mariposa Magic, Eat the Innards, Toxic Hardware, Sneaky Customs, DoobyOoby, Send Me Dead Flowers Resin, AromaGeddon Candles, Upcycled Treasures, B*tchware Deramics, Dry Fountain Studio, Old Ways Aesthetics, Desert Lilies Bazaar, Creaciones Rayitx, The Crafty Bee Co.

SEKOYA BOTANICALS 215 F St. "Resonate Studios," Katie Conley.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art & Engineering 401 Fifth St. "Odds and Ends," Jeff Jordan.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band. Playing indoors from 7 to 10 p.m. Ages 21+ only.

THE WINE CELLAR 407 Second St. Alan Workman and Kjwana LaShae, artwork. Music by Slynn Martin.

ZENO'S CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St., Suite 1B. "She Fetus Art Show," Helen Anker-Egan, artwork. Zeno's one-year anniversary.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. "New Talavera Pottery from Puebla Mexico," various artists, sculpture and ceramic.