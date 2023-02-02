Eureka Main Street presents First Saturday Night Arts Alive on February 4th from 6-9 p.m. Our galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open late for your enjoyment.

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. (Old Piante Gallery) features over 75 local artists.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. "Sensing Habitat," a three-person exhibition featuring the works of David St. John, Alice Geraldine Sadler and Laura Corsigilia. Music by Rob Fowler and Michael Walker.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. Opening four new exhibits. In addition to the Christmas Flood of 1964 exhibit in the main hall, we have three new exhibits coming to Nealis Hall: Fishing Rights, Birthing Traditions, and Pre-1900 Baskets from the Hover Collection.

THE EPITOME GALLERY 420 Second St. "No Days Off," Lobo and Sean Whipple, graffiti art. Also, artist Perplexx in "Secret Show."

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St. Celebrating National Kite Flying Day with Humboldt Kiters and Isaac Travers from Animal Kites.

FAMILIA CAFÉ 525 Second St. Laura Chapman White, acrylic painting; local art vendors; Familia will be open for food, coffee and hot drinks.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. Joy Holland, photography.

HISTORIC EAGLE HOUSE 129 Second st. Heartcore Woodworkz, textile, mixed medium. Performances by Emcee Radioactive - Beatbox Master/Heartcore Emcee Aka Tsumnu, Nac One, Eli Fowler, Johnee Angell, FLO J, Ruffian and ATG - SIMPSON.

MORRIS GRAVES MUSEUM OF ART 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery: "Powerful Fragility," work by four Bay Area women artists: Hagit Cohen, Kimberly D'Adamo, t.c. moore and Carol Newborg. Anderson Gallery: Ceramic sculpture and installation by Annakatrin Burnham installations. Knight Gallery: "Ever Giving," Clea Felien, paintings. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: A selection of gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Works by Vicki Barry, Julia Bednar, Jody Bryan, Jim Lowry, Paul Rickard, Patricia Sundgren-Smith, Sara Starr, Kim Reid and Claudia Lima. Rotunda: Music by Young & Lovely.

HUMBOLDT BAY COFFEE CO. 520 Second St. Humboldt Vets, acrylic painting, textiles. Free coffee tasting.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. Kyra Adams, acrylic painting. Music by Squeeze Bug.

THE HUMBOLDT MERCANTILE 123 F St. Hosting winemaker Fieldbrook Winery.

LAND OF LOVELY 127 F St. Music by Jeffrey Smoller.

MAKER'S APRON 317 E St. "Q Salvage Craft, Salvage Material Knives and Spoons," reclaimed saw blades and local lumber create an eclectic variety of hand forged knives and whimsical cooking spoons. Drop in crafting in our maker's space.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of more than 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. Local artists.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. Collection of local artists and glass blowers from Humboldt and around the world.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. The New Year Exhibition in honor of Roy Grieshaber. Music by Bucky and Sweet T.

REDWOOD CURTAIN THEATRE 220 First St. Nancy Jioras, wire wrap jewelry. Redwood Curtain Cabaret Performers present acoustic, cabaret rehearsal, Broadway tunes.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is a drop-off program for children aged 3.5-12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kiddos have the time of their lives ($20/child, $17 for members). Must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Loud Neighbors.

REDWOOD RETRO 211 G St. Grand opening of new storefront "Modern Finds" adjacent to its current location.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, acrylic painting and mixed media.

ROSEBUD HOME GOODS 213 F St. Patricia Sennott, mixed medium. Wild Souls Ranch will be pouring wine and answering questions about its mission.

SAILOR'S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art & Engineering 401 Fifth St. "Ancient Atlantean Knowledge," Yuma Moore.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley Music by Jenni and David and the Sweet Soul Band, playing indoors from 7-10 p.m. 21+ only. No cover.

ZEN HEALING 437 F St. Shawn Murphy, mixed medium.

ZENO'S CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St., Suite 1B. "A Different Season," Moe Eubanks, artwork.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. The Bismuth Wizard (Nick Lennon), Bismuth crystals.