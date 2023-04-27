Community Brings Attention to Drink Spiking in Arcata 

While a spate of recent social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Reddit have warned of increased drink spiking at Arcata bars, the North Coast Rape Crisis Team says it has not seen an increase in such reports, though it fields 20 or so monthly, on average.

Late last month, a post circulated on Instagram informing the community of a drink-spiking incident at an Arcata bar, while an April 16 post on the Reddit forum r/Humboldt read, "This past couple months or so people have been getting spiked at the Alibi, Jam and Cider bar. Friday night, I was roofied at the Jam."

The comment section was full of other community members' reports of spiked drinks, a handful within the past few weeks. Commenters reported experiences in which they were drugged but able to make it home safely, thanks to support from a friend. Their experiences were not limited to Arcata, with some reporting similar experiences in Eureka bars.

Amanda LeBlanc, executive director of the North Coast Rape Crisis Team (NCRCT), said the nonprofit's hotline has not seen any recent increase in calls regarding drug-facilitated assault. However, NCRCT receives more than 20 calls a month regarding drug-facilitated assault to its 24/7 hotline, LeBlanc said. Calls range from reports from people who suspect they have been drugged to people just seeking more information about drug-facilitated assault.

"We're not seeing a spike but what I can tell you is that we consistently get reports of people who experience symptoms of being drugged," LeBlanc said. "This isn't a gendered issue. It happens to men, it happens to women, people who are nonbinary, old and young. It can happen to anybody."

Mike Munson, who owns the Jam in Arcata, said he has not seen any reports of spiked drinks in the past three years. The Jam's bartenders and doormen are trained to look out for signs, he said, and in the case of a reported drink spiking, they have the resources to test drinks.

"We've dedicated resources to make sure that this doesn't happen in our venue. I certainly respect that this does happen, and we take it very seriously," Munson said. However, in regard to the recent social media posts, he's skeptical and said they are attempts to malign his business. "We can't find one person who's actually a victim. Until I find one victim, I'm going to assume there is an ulterior motive."

Arcata Police Chief Brian Ahearn also said his department has not seen an increase in reports.

"It has been years since the last APD criminal investigation of spiked drinks in Arcata," he said. "Reports come into APD in all different types of formats. All of the recent social media posts are considered reports of date rape drugs in Arcata. I cannot recall, other than being told about these recent social media posts, the last report related to date rape drugs."

LeBlanc says going to law enforcement isn't a viable option for everyone, so many cases go unreported.

Timothy Overturf, who owns the Arcata Theater Lounge, says he's received 12 reports of suspected drink spiking at the establishment within the past three years. Overturf says he will investigate internal surveillance footage if a survivor asks him to, which happened after two of the reports. In those cases, he said he reviewed hours of camera footage, tracking the survivor throughout the night to find a potential perpetrator. The venue also uses an ID scanning system to track everyone who has come in, he said, but has yet to track down a responsible party.

"None of those times we actually reviewed the footage were we able to find anything obvious happening on camera," Overturf said. "It's like sleight of hand, you know. It only takes a second or two to get it done." He said he is open to solutions and wouldn't mind paying for drink covers or drink test strips to make patrons more comfortable.

"Making sure that your customers feel good and comfortable inside the venue is something that is important, more than just for business," he said. "I do want them to feel comfortable, no matter what."

LeBlanc said she wants to see businesses take care of their patrons, saying when they see potentially harmful behavior, they should call it out. She said bars also should not serve people who they feel may do harm.

"If bars want to have test strips, that is a mitigation strategy, but the number one drug used in drug-facilitated assault is alcohol," she said, adding that testing spiked drinks is challenging because many different drugs can be used and test strips only detect the common date rape drugs ketamine, GHB and Rohypnol. "It's very, very difficult to find out what drug has been put in someone's drink, and a lot of them leave the body very quickly."

NCRCT and APD recommend protective measures for patrons and venues. Venues should have working camera systems and ID scanning, if possible, and staff should be trained on what to do in the event of a report. They stress that everyone should call out potentially harmful behavior when they see it, and encourage going out in groups to ensure there is a trusted person nearby to help take care of someone if they've been drugged or had too much to drink. And both organizations say people should not accept drinks from strangers or consume a drink left unattended for any amount of time.

But LeBlanc said while precautionary measures can help prevent incidents, the community focus should be on preventing perpetrators.

"My advice would never be, 'Cover your drink.' Rather people need to stop putting [drugs] in others' drinks," LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said if someone believes their drink has been spiked, they should first put it down and let someone know. Then, she said, it is recommended they inform the bartender or bouncer of the situation and move to a safe place. Once in a safe location, they can determine if medical attention is needed. The last step is to consider making a report to NCRCT's 24-hour hotline or law enforcement.

There is always a choice to report, LeBlanc said, and no one is required to go to law enforcement. Any concerned individual may call NCRCT's hotline for support. If they feel comfortable, there is the option to make an official report. (NCRCT does not require law enforcement involvement to make such a report with the nonprofit.)

"It's very individualized. There is someone available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, who has training in what drug-facilitated assault looks like, and who can help the survivor," she said of the hotline.

NCRCT is survivor-forward and affirms the experiences of those who report, LeBlanc said, explaining there is no requirement to disclose information for those just looking for support after a traumatic experience.

"And it's never too late to just reach out for support. We serve all genders. We serve anyone who has experienced harm and also anyone who supported someone through that experience," LeBlanc said. NCRCT also offers services for friends of survivors who may need support after helping a friend through a drink spiking.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault or sexualized violence, the North Coast Rape Crisis Team 24-hour hotline can be reached at (707) 445-2881.

