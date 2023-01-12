Pin It
January 12, 2023 Art Walks + Festivals » Arts! Arcata

Arts! Arcata 

Friday, Jan. 13, 4 to 8 p.m.

click to enlarge Marta Pacheco, photography at Corcoran Icon Properties.

Submitted

Marta Pacheco, photography at Corcoran Icon Properties.

click to flip through (2) SUBMITTED - Jay Brown, artwork at Jacoby's Storehouse.
  • Submitted
  • Jay Brown, artwork at Jacoby's Storehouse.
 

Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during Second Friday Arts! Arcata. We want to welcome all our community members to come out and visit with us for a lively night market of local art displayed in our downtown stores. Thank you for supporting the arts and a vibrant downtown Arcata! More information can be found at ArcataMainStreet.com.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St. Continuing annual group show.

CORCORAN ICON PROPERTIES 791 Eighth St. Marta Pacheco, nature photography.

ECO GROOVY DEALS 813 H St. Open late for Arts! Arcata.

EXIT THEATRE 890 G St., upstairs. DIVA! Burlesque show 6-8 p.m. with performances by VaVaVoom, Atomic Cabaret and Bare Elegance.

JAY BROWN ART & DESIGN 791 Eighth St. "Hammertime; a Rock on a Stick: A handyman's celebration of the hammer in its many forms," Jay Brown, representational works on paper. Visit with the artist in an open studio setting.

PLAZA GRILL 791 Eighth St. A variety of outdoor scenery in a range of media in a continuing exhibit by the Sunday Painters Plein Aire group.

UMPQUA BANK UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St. Zak Shea, wood art.

