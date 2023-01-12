Celebrate the visual and performing arts in Downtown Arcata during Second Friday Arts! Arcata. We want to welcome all our community members to come out and visit with us for a lively night market of local art displayed in our downtown stores. Thank you for supporting the arts and a vibrant downtown Arcata! More information can be found at ArcataMainStreet.com.

ARCATA ARTISANS 883 H St. Continuing annual group show.

CORCORAN ICON PROPERTIES 791 Eighth St. Marta Pacheco, nature photography.

ECO GROOVY DEALS 813 H St. Open late for Arts! Arcata.

EXIT THEATRE 890 G St., upstairs. DIVA! Burlesque show 6-8 p.m. with performances by VaVaVoom, Atomic Cabaret and Bare Elegance.

JAY BROWN ART & DESIGN 791 Eighth St. "Hammertime; a Rock on a Stick: A handyman's celebration of the hammer in its many forms," Jay Brown, representational works on paper. Visit with the artist in an open studio setting.

PLAZA GRILL 791 Eighth St. A variety of outdoor scenery in a range of media in a continuing exhibit by the Sunday Painters Plein Aire group.

UMPQUA BANK UPSTAIRS GALLERY 1063 G St. Zak Shea, wood art.