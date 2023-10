Editor:

I enjoyed Meg Wall-Wild's piece about David's Chair providing access to Prairie Creek State Park for those with mobility issues ("David's Chair Blazes Accessible Trails in Prairie Creek Redwoods," Oct. 5). I was a bit confused by her statement about "1,000-year-old deciduous conifers" because I'm not aware of any in that park. Please correct me if I'm wrong.

Steve Sandeen, Eureka