Obituaries

Archives | RSS

Friday, May 31, 2024

Community

Herman William Bouler: 1943-2024

Posted By on Fri, May 31, 2024 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge Herman William Bouler, Aug. 30, 1943, to April 27, 2024.
  • Herman William Bouler, Aug. 30, 1943, to April 27, 2024.
Herman William Bouler, aged 80, passed away on April 27 in McKinleyville, California. Born on Aug. 30, 1943, in Chicago Heights, Illinois, Herman lived a life rich in passion, creativity and generosity.

Herman graduated from Monrovia High School in 1961 and shortly thereafter joined the U.S. Air Force, serving his country from 1961 to 1967. After his service, he moved to Humboldt County, where he embraced a life filled with peace, love and artistic expression. His career at Pacific Gas & Electric was marked by dedication and a love for helping others.

Taking an early retirement from PG&E, Herman pursued his longstanding dream of becoming a pilot, ultimately becoming a flight instructor. Later, he returned to PG&E as a gas service representative, a role that allowed his joy of helping those in need to flourish. It was during this period that his photography began to thrive, as his work took him to the stunning corners of Humboldt, Shasta, Mendocino and Sonoma counties. His appreciation for the majestic beauty of everyday life in Northern California found new expression through his lens.

Herman's passions were flying, art, family and friends. His hobbies were as varied as they were numerous: fishing, golf, playing music on the clarinet and harmonica, and avidly supporting the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors. His explorative spirit led him to embrace multiple creative mediums, including pottery, painting, woodworking, drawing, photography and carving.

The creation of his dream workspace with his beloved son marked a pinnacle in Herman's life, offering a space where creativity thrived. This live-work space in Humboldt County became a testament to his artistic journey and commitment to living in the process of creation.

A proud member of the Humboldt County community, Herman was involved in numerous groups and associations, including the Redwood Art Association, Freemasonry, NAACP, Bill W., United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Humboldt County Civil Grand Jury, (B)Men and Eastern Star. His legacy of kindness, creativity and explorative spirit will continue to inspire all who knew him.

Herman is preceded in death by his loving parents, Herman D. and Mattie M. Bouler. He leaves behind cherished memories with his son Virgil, grandchildren Cassius and Kaia, numerous cousins in the Chicago, Illinois, Winter Garden, Florida, and Los Angeles, California areas, and many dear and special friends in Humboldt County, California, and beyond, whom he loved so dearly.

A Masonic Funeral Service will be held in his honor at Six Rivers Masonic Lodge, 251 Bayside Road, Arcata, California 95521, on June 1, 2024, at 2 p.m. Herman's light will continue to shine, reminding us to savor each moment and follow our dreams with endless enthusiasm.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Submit an Obituary

The North Coast Journal publishes free online obituaries, allowing people to share news of a loved one's passing with the community and celebrate their life. Submit your obituary with or without photos to [email protected] at least three days before you would like to see them posted. Please include your name and contact information. Submissions may be edited for spelling and grammar. (For some tips on how to write a compelling remembrance, click here.)

The Journal also offers paid obituaries in our weekly newspaper as an option for those who would like to see them print. For more information on print obituaries, contact Mark Boyd at [email protected] or (707) 442-1400, extension 314.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in Obituaries

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: May 30, 2024 vol XXXV issue 22
Glorified!

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation