Mimi Gouldberg: 1943-2022

A year has passed and not a day goes by that our beloved mom, sister, grandma, and auntie, is not thought of. Forever in our hearts, we will cherish the memories of her.



Mimi Gouldberg, 78 years old, peacefully passed away in her home surrounded by her closest loved ones on November 16.2022.

Mimi, was born in the fall, November 29, 1943 in the state of Washington, to the late Mayme Impe Ranta Gouldberg and Roger Gouldberg. Mimi was the youngest of two children her brother Roger was considered her Irish twin as he was only 11 months when she was born. Mimi adored her big brother. Throughout her childhood she moved around a lot and when she was a teenager, she moved to Hoopa, California.



While in Hoopa she attended Hoopa Valley High School, one of her fondest memories, was being the leader of schools Warriorettes where she danced and twirled the baton, she was so proud of her squad she had hand sewn their uniforms for them. She also worked at the bowling alley setting up the pins, she worked at Oaks Café, for a while as well. Mimi worked hard all her life, and was passionate about helping others.



She got married, had her first child, and created a home on Bald hill for her family, with the help of her good friend Frank Doolittle. Mimi after a turn of events ended up leaving Hoopa and traveling around, over half of the United States. She ended up back in California and stayed in Oakland for a short period where she was amongst the Race wars, having her second child initiated her to follow her brother and his wife and moving to Hawaii in 1967 with her two children at the time. While there she worked at Honolulu international airport where she became the first female bartender.



Her children moved back to Hoopa 1977 and 1979 leading to Mimi moving back to the states and finally settling in Fortuna, California, in 1987 with her mom Mayme and her third child. She was an active member of society she started her career helping others. She worked with special needs people in assisted living for the duration of her life. Mimi continued her education at college of the Redwoods and received an Associate of Arts degree in Humanities. Mimi was an all-around woman she enjoyed writing and art, becoming a self-made artist she opened her own studio / gallery with her work paintings, drawings, and pottery sculptures.



When she was not doing art, she was helping someone always wanting the best for everyone she was actively involved in motivating promoting healthy lifestyles for whoever needed it. Mimi enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, she enjoyed the adventures going on road trips to revivals, spur of the moment trips to see her family, spontaneous shopping, even hiking adventures. Mimi especially loved her great grandchildren, supporting them and their activities. For fun Mimi loved to cook and play Scrabble. Where ever Mimi was needed she would be there. She was not afraid of anything as her lord and savior was always with her, Mimi was a firm believer in her religion and accepted all that came at her. She was truly a resilient beautiful soul who will be forever remembered.

Mimi had three children the late Monte Edward Jarnaghan, Terisa Michelle Jarnaghan, and R.E. Gouldberg. Her greatest accomplishments she said. Mimi adored her children and her continued drive was for them. Mimi never gave up, as she always wanted what was best for them. Mimi worked hard for everything she had. She faced everything Head on.

Mimi was preceded in death by her parents Mayme and Roger Gouldberg, Her eldest Son Monte Jarnaghan, and Sheldon Stongost.

Mimi is survived by her daughter Michelle, son R.E., brother Roger, his wife Camille, her grandchildren Marilyn, Melissa, Melia & lil Monte Jarnaghan, Pamela Branham Heath, Patricia, Douglas, Thomas Jr., Derrick Branham, her nieces and nephews Charmaine Weldon & family, Dallas Gouldberg & family, Izzy Gouldberg, Luke Gouldberg, her 20 great grandchildren, and her friends.

Mimi's family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Timothy Kuan, Shannon Ammon and Jacquie Hostler for being there for Mimi, the positive impact you all had on her was truly inspirational.