Richard William Evans: 1942-2023

click to enlarge

g young, he was alw

ays an adventurous music and art enthusiast. His first musical

adventure was playing the bugle in



The Knights of Pythias Drum and Bugle Corps (see photo). This early memory of his music reaching out and touching people brought joy to him even close to his departure from this life. Later in life he took up the flute.

On April 26th Richard William Evans transitioned to the next realm with love, song, poetry, and light, surrounded by friends.Richard was born in Baltimore, Maryland. Startin