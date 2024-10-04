You Might Catch the Northern Lights Tonight in Humboldt

click to enlarge National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The northern lights.

If you missed the northern lights that showed up in May, you might get another chance to catch a glimpse of them this weekend.A geomagnetic storm watch was issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for Oct. 4 through Oct. 6. This was announced after two solar flares were recorded by the NOAA on Wednesday and Thursday, one being the largest solar flare since 2017 recorded at X9.0.The flares have produced a pair of coronal mass ejections, an expulsion of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun, which increases the likelihood of the northern lights appearing.The northern United States can expect to see the lights this weekend, and the northern most parts of California could have a chance of seeing the lights, depending on the strength of the storm, according to Shawn Dahl, service coordinator for the Space Weather Prediction Center who spoke with theGeomagnetic storms are categorized from a scale of G1 (minor) to G5 (severe), and the upcoming storm is expected to be a G3. Depending on the power of the storm, the likelihood of being able to see the northern lights will increase for northern California.