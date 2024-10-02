A New Beginning on the Klamath

The largest dam removal project in the nation’s history was officially completed today, marking the end of era and a new beginning for the Klamath River, now flowing wild for the first time in a century after being released from the chokeholds of the Copco No. 1, Copco No. 2, J.C. Boyle and Iron Gate dams.
Courtesy of Swiftwater Films
Before Copco 2 was removed.
The moment is the culmination of decades of efforts by tribal nations, including the Karuk and Yurok tribes on the lower Klamath, whose traditions and way of life have been intricately linked to the river and the salmon in its waters since time immemorial.
“The tribally led effort to dismantle the dams is an expression of our sacred duty to maintain balance in the world,” Yurok Tribal Chairman Joseph L. James said in an announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office. “That is why we fought so hard for so long to tear down the dams and bring the salmon home.”
With the last vestiges of the four dams and their ancillary structures gone, sprawling networks of Klamath waterways once blocked off to salmon have been reopened.
“Our áama, ancestral companions, can now return to over 400 miles of unleashed spawning grounds, renewing a bond that has nourished our people since time immemorial,” Karuk Chair Russell “Buster” Attebery said. “The river is cleansing itself, and with time, its waters will grow purer. The scars left by the dams will fade and balance will be restored to the land. This is a reclamation of our cultural heritage, traditional knowledge, and sovereign rights. We are thankful to everyone who made this possible. Yôotva!”
The road to bringing down the hydroelectric dams was fraught with twists and turns along the way, which, at times, appeared to have derailed the decades-long effort before the project eventually received the Federal Regulatory Commission's green light to move forward in November of 2022. Demolition commenced in the summer of 2023.
But as one chapter closes on the mammoth undertaking, another is being written with the restoration of more than 2,000 acres of land once covered by the waters of the reservoirs, which are being replanted with native vegetation. Those efforts and monitoring of the work will continue for the next several years.
“As the reservoirs drained in January, native seed mix was applied to the reservoir footprints,” a release today from the nonprofit Klamath River Renewal Corporation, which oversaw the dam removal project, states.
“This initial round of seeding was intended to stabilize sediments and improve soil composition," the release continues. "This fall, restoration crews will turn their attention to amending soil conditions and will then perform another round of seeding and planting. Restoration crews will be onsite until vegetation success meets predetermined performance metrics.”
In the announcement from his office, Newsom praised the project that was finished ahead of schedule and on budget as a “a monumental achievement — not just for the Klamath River but for our entire state, nation, and planet.”
“By taking down these outdated dams, we are giving salmon and other species a chance to thrive once again, while also restoring an essential lifeline for tribal communities who have long depended on the health of the river,” he said. “This is proof of what’s possible when we come together to prioritize our environment, our people, and future generations.”