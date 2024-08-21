News

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Animals / Community

Sequoia Park Zoo Says Sad Good-bye to Sumo, the 'Original Red Panda'

Posted By on Wed, Aug 21, 2024 at 4:37 PM

click to enlarge Shifu and Sumo. - COURTESY OF SEQUOIA PARK ZOO
  • courtesy of Sequoia Park Zoo
  • Shifu and Sumo.
The Sequoia Park Zoo today announced Sumo, one of the original red pandas to call the Eureka facility home, has died at the age of 15.

According to an announcement on the zoo’s Facebook page, Sumo’s passing was “not entirely unexpected due to his advanced age” — the species’ typical lifespan in the wild is eight to 10 years — but “no less heartbreaking for the staff, volunteers, and guests who loved and cared for him.”

Sumo and his brother Shifu arrived at the zoo to much fanfare in 2010. While Shifu was later transferred to another zoo, Sumo and mate Stella Luna produced two litters together, “increasing the red panda population by three beautiful daughters: Mohu, the eldest, followed by Masala and Cinni,” the post states.

(As many readers may recall, Masala prompted a massive local search effort and made national news after escaping from the family enclosure in November of 2015, escaping capture for several days before being found safe and sound.)

Red pandas are an endangered species and the zoo credits Sumo for helping “share the story of red pandas and their need for conservation” as an animal ambassador by engaging and educating “thousands of guests during his time at Sequoia Park Zoo," noting "some guests may be lucky enough to have an original Red Panda Painting made by Sumo walking through paint and onto a canvas.”

“In recent years, Sumo had been treated for common age-related concerns, including joint pain, dental issues, and loss of muscle tone in his hind legs,” the zoo states in the post. “Animal care staff worked with Sumo to meet the changing needs of an older animal, which included modifications to the habitat, physical therapy, and medication for pain management. Last week, Sumo suffered a rapid decline in health and, despite the best efforts of his care team, veterinary staff were unable to stabilize him.”

The zoo said a “standard necropsy procedure will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

The Sequoia Park Zoo is inviting the community “to share a photo or memory as we celebrate the one-and-only Sumo — the original red panda resident at the Zoo.”

Find Sequoia Park Zoo video of Sumo below. 
