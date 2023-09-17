CHP Officer Shoots, Kills Suspect Amid Pursuit Near Hoopa

Officer Involved Shooting Investigation in Hoopa



On Sept. 17, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. an officer with the California Highway Patrol attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on California State Route 96 in Hoopa. The vehicle initially failed to yield and a short pursuit ensued, ending in the area of the 12500 block of SR-96.



Upon yielding, a male driver of the vehicle reportedly exited and fled on foot. The officer chased the man approximately 200 yards before overtaking him. A struggle reportedly ensued as the officer attempted to take the man into custody and an officer involved shooting occurred. The man was fatally wounded as a result.



The Humboldt County Critical Incident Response Team has been activated. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division and the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office are leading this investigation, in conjunction with the California Department of Justice.



This is an active investigation. More information will be released as available and appropriate.



Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.

