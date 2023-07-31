Reminder: Airport Closure Looms

In case you forgot, if you're looking to travel out of the county in August, you may have limited options.The California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport will be completely closed Aug. 14 through Aug. 25 as crews mill 2 inches of pavement off the airport's primary runway, replacing them with 6 inches of new pavement. Announced back in March, the closure will apply to all commercial flights. It also comes at a very inconvenient time for Cal Poly Humboldt, whose students are slated to return to class Aug. 17.University spokesperson Melissa Hutsell says the university has been proactively communicating with students, including international ones. While it will not be providing any alternate transportation options like chartered buses, the university did give students the option of moving into on-campus residences early at no extra charge."We sent out messaging at the end of the academic year to inform campus of the airport closure, and encouraged students and their families to plan ahead and seek alternative transportation to and from Arcata," Hutsell wrote in an email to theThe runway repaving comes as the second of a three-phase improvement project that also includes electrical work and the repaving of taxiways. All three phases — made possible by a $13 million Airport Improvement Program grant secured with the advocacy of North Coast Congressmember Jared Huffman that covered 90 percent of the cost — are scheduled to be completed by Dec. 15.Phase II is the only part of the project expected to necessitate closure of the airport's main runway and cancellation of commercial flights.