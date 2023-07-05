Remains Recovered from Trinity River in Hoopa

On 7/4/2023, at about 1:46 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding human remains found by a community member in the area of the Ferris Riffle on the Trinity River in Hoopa, approximately 25-feet from the riverbank.



Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and a deputy coroner responded to the scene. A member of the community responded with a boat to assist deputies in recovering the remains.



The decedent has not been identified, however is described as a male, approximately 5’10, 195 pounds with a tattoo of a fine line encircling the neck with an angel in a diamond shape at the center of the throat, “Yurok” tattoo on the left forearm, and monochromatic roses tattooed on the right shoulder. More information will be released when available.



Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539 and reference Case Number 202303072.

