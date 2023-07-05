News

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Community / Emergency

Remains Recovered from Trinity River in Hoopa

Posted By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 1:51 PM

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office reports unidentified remains were recovered from the Trinity River in Hoopa yesterday after being spotted by a community member in the Ferris Riffle area.

According to a news release, the call came in at 1:46 p.m., with deputies and a deputy coroner responding to the scene, where a community member with a boat assisted at the recovery site, which was located about 25 feet from the riverbank.

“The decedent has not been identified, however is described as a male, approximately 5’10, 195 pounds with a tattoo of a fine line encircling the neck with an angel in a diamond shape at the center of the throat, ‘Yurok’ tattoo on the left forearm, and monochromatic roses tattooed on the right shoulder,” the release states.

The HCSO asks anyone with information to call (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539 and reference Case Number 202303072.

Find the HCSO release below:


On 7/4/2023, at about 1:46 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding human remains found by a community member in the area of the Ferris Riffle on the Trinity River in Hoopa, approximately 25-feet from the riverbank.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and a deputy coroner responded to the scene. A member of the community responded with a boat to assist deputies in recovering the remains.

The decedent has not been identified, however is described as a male, approximately 5’10, 195 pounds with a tattoo of a fine line encircling the neck with an angel in a diamond shape at the center of the throat, “Yurok” tattoo on the left forearm, and monochromatic roses tattooed on the right shoulder. More information will be released when available.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539 and reference Case Number 202303072.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Kimberly Wear
Bio:
 Kimberly Wear is the assistant editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 29, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 26
Pride in Full Stride

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation