Briceland Man Arrested on Child Pornography Allegations

click to enlarge HCSO

Sebastion Hockett

Briceland man arrested for internet crimes against children



A Briceland man has been taken into custody following a year-long investigation into child sexual abuse and internet crimes against children.



Over the course of this investigation, deputies identified 28-year-old Sebastion Hockett as being engaged in, manufacturing and possessing online child pornography involving at least two minor victims.



On March 30, 2023, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives conducted a search of Hockett’s Briceland residence. Hockett was located at the residence and taken into custody without incident. During a search of the residence, deputies located and seized additional evidence related to this investigation.



Hockett was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on charges of sexual assault of a minor under 10 years old (PC 288.7(b)), sexual assault of an unconscious victim (PC 289(d)(1)) and sexual exploitation of a child (PC 311.3(a)).



Additional charges are expected to be requested as a result of today’s search warrant.



Detectives believe there may be additional victims that have not yet been identified. Anyone with information regarding potential additional victims or related criminal activity is urged to contact HCSO Detective Danielle Vickman at dvickman@co.humboldt.ca.us or call (707) 445-7251, reference case number 202201804.



There are many groups working to remove Child Sexual Assault Material (CSAM) from the internet and many others providing support and resources to affected children and families. By reporting these incidents, you can help many children and families. If you or your child are exposed to CSAM online immediately report this to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) at www.cybertipline.org or call 1-800-843-5678. Your report will be forwarded to a law enforcement agency for investigation and action. Reports may be made 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. If you have an emergency that requires an immediate law enforcement response, please call 911.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 28-year-old Briceland man on suspicion of manufacturing child pornography and believes there may be additional unidentified victims in the case.After a year-long investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse and internet crimes against children, deputies arrested Sebastion Hockett while serving a search warrant at his home today that reportedly yielded additional evidence, according to a press release.Hockett was booked on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 10, sexually assaulting an unconscious victim and the sexual exploitation of a child. Deputies are expected to request additional charges be filed as a result of today's search warrant, the release states.Deputies have identified two minor victims in the case, according to the release."Detectives believe there may be additional victims that have not yet been identified," the press release states. "Anyone with information regarding potential additional victims or related criminal activity is urged to contact HCSO detective Danielle Vickman at dvickman@co.humboldt.ca.us or call (707) 445-7251, reference case number is 202201804."See the full press release copied below: