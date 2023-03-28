News

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Business / Economy / Environment / Natural Resources

Protestors Call on Local Banks to Cut Fossil Fuel Industry Support

Posted By on Tue, Mar 28, 2023 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge Annette Holland, of Arcata, symbollically cuts up a bank card held by Greg Holland at the Third Act protest in front of Wells Fargo Bank in Arcata. - MARK LARSON
  • Mark Larson
  • Annette Holland, of Arcata, symbollically cuts up a bank card held by Greg Holland at the Third Act protest in front of Wells Fargo Bank in Arcata.

Last week's national day of protest by Third Act members urging banks, including local branches of Wells Fargo and CHASE Bank, to stop lending to and underwriting the fossil fuel industry, included a demonstration attended by around 60 persons in Arcata.

Many attendees brought their bank cards to cut up in protest March 21, as well as submitted letters promising to remove their funds to the Wells Fargo and CHASE Bank corporate offices, according to protest co-organizer Valerie Gizinski, of Arcata.

The protestors gathered at 11th and G Streets in Arcata in front of the Wells Fargo branch bank for a half hour of waving signs at passing traffic and singing protest songs before walking south on G Street and across the plaza to Seventh and H streets in front of the CHASE Bank. The protesters reprised their public-awareness actions and sung for another half hour before Gizinski reminded attendees, in closing, of the potential impact of their actions to withdraw their resources from banks and to find greener credit cards and banks.

No bank representatives appeared at either location.

The organization, Third Act, was started by climate-activist Bill McKibben and includes sustainable banking options and other information at its website at www.thirdact.org.

Slideshow Third Act Protest March 28
Third Act Protest March 28 9 slides
Third Act Protest March 28 Third Act Protest March 28 Third Act Protest March 28 Third Act Protest March 28 Third Act Protest March 28 Third Act Protest March 28 Third Act Protest March 28 Third Act Protest March 28
Third Act Protest March 28
By Mark Larson
Click to View 9 slides
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Mark Larson

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 23, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 12
The Foilies 2023

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation