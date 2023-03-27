Freed McKinleyville Man Reunited with Family

Jeffrey and Els Woodke, center, with their sons, Robert and Matthew, in San Francisco.
McKinleyville's Jeffrey Woodke has been reunited with his family and is expected to return home soon after being held hostage in Western Africa for more than six years before he was freed March 20.
Woodke, a graduate of Humboldt State University with deep ties to the Arcata First Baptist Church, had spent much of the last three decades doing aid work in Niger when, on Oct. 14, 2016, he was taken by armed gunmen near his home in Abalak.
The details of who held Woodke and why he was released remain murky, with officials making vague references to "terrorists," "jihadists" and a "hostage-taking network." Reports indicate the governments of Mali and Niger were integral in the effort to see Woodke released, and U.S. officials have maintained no ransom was paid nor other concessions made to secure his freedom.
See the full press release from Woodke copied below:
PRESS RELEASE FROM JEFFERY WOODKE
Monday, 27 March 2023
Since his release from captivity on March 20, former hostage Jeffery Woodke has been receiving medical evaluations and care. He was medically stabilized in Niamey, Niger, and flown to San Francisco, California, on March 23rd where he was reunited with his wife, Els, and sons, Robert and Matthew.
Mr. Woodke continues to receive medical care at the University of California at San Francisco Medical Center. He expects to return to their home in Humboldt county in the coming days.
Mr. Woodke and his family would like to express their profound thanks and gratitude to all who have worked towards, prayed for, and in any way encouraged Jeff’s release. They also express their thanks to President Biden, Secretary Blinken, and the US government.