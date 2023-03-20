Judge Approves Restraining Order for Former Councilmember Watson

click to enlarge
Humboldt County Courthouse
A Humboldt County Superior Court judge has issued a workplace violence restraining order for former Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson that restricts him from contacting, being near or entering the workplace of four city officials, among other requirements.
Filed by Judge Timothy Canning on Friday, after several days of hearings earlier this month and last that included witnesses, the order is in effect for three years and replaces a temporary order that had been in effect since October. Watson opposed the order.
A workplace violence restraining order differs in that it is requested by an employer, in this case the city of Arcata, rather than an individual. The initial request was filed in October, with the city citing Watson's "escalating behavior" for moving forward with seeking the protective injunction.
The action came five months after the public release of an outside investigation
that found Watson sexually harassed a city employee. He has denied any wrongdoing.