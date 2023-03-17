HCSO Investigating After Body Recovered Near Redway

On March 7, 2023, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received information that an unknown man had reportedly fallen off a steep cliff several days prior in the Ravencliff area off Redwood Drive, north of Redway.



Deputies responded and conducted a ground search of the area, which included treacherous terrain and thick vegetation, with negative results. Deputies continuously followed up on this investigation, utilizing an HCSO infrared drone and canvassing the area for potential witnesses.



On March 16, taking advantage of better weather, deputies conducted an additional ground search of the area. The improved conditions allowed for deputies to traverse further down into the vegetation where they located a deceased male.



Due to the terrain, Southern Humboldt Technical Rescue and Redway Fire were requested to assist in extracting the decedent. The decedent was recovered and placed in the custody of the Humboldt County Coroner’s Office.



An autopsy is scheduled for next week. The decedent has been identified; however, his identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.



No determination regarding foul play has been made at this time. This death remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Division.



The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Southern Humboldt Technical Rescue and Redway Fire for their invaluable assistance with this investigation.



Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.

