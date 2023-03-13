News

Monday, March 13, 2023

Agriculture / Animals / Community / Environment / Natural Resources / Outdoors

Eel River Expected to Pass Flood Stage, Livestock Owners Advised to Protect Animals in Low-Lying Areas

Posted By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 12:23 PM

click to enlarge frnc1-rvf-1-.png

A flood warning has been issued for the Eel River Valley from late tonight into early Wednesday afternoon and a special action statement has been issued that advuses taking steps to protect livestock in low-lying areas, according to the Eureka office of the National Weather Service.

The California Nevada River Forecast Center is predicting the Eel River at Fernbridge will hit the 20-foot flood stage at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday and continue rising until around midnight, hitting a peak of 23.1 feet.

Impact areas including Fernbridge, Scotia, Bridgeville, Fort Seward and Miranda.

At 22 feet, “the western half of the Eel Delta may be completely flooded, especially if at or above this level for an extended period of time,” including areas northwest of Loleta, Cannibal Island Road, the impact statement reads, while at 24 feet minor flood of State Route 211 into Ferndale can be expected while much of the Eel Delta may become flooded.

The crest, according to NWS, will be comparable to the event that took place Feb. 10, 2017. As of 8:15 a.m., the Eel River was at 15.5 feet.

A flood watch is currently on for portions of Humboldt County due to ongoing rain.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the flood watch states. “Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.”

The Eel River is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday.

   

