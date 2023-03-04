EPD Investigating Fatal Hit and Run

click to enlarge Google Streetview

The intersection of Fifth and K streets in Eureka.

MEDIA RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



March 04, 2023



Subject: Fatal Hit and Run Investigation

Vehicle versus Pedeatrian



On March 4, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Eureka Police Department’s Communication Center received a report of a subject lying in the roadway near 5th and K Streets, who was visibly injured and had possibly been struck by a vehicle. The reporting party stated there were no vehicles on scene. Eureka Police Officers were dispatched to the scene along with Humboldt Bay Fire and City Ambulance. The first arriving officers located vehicle debris in the roadway, confirming that a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision had occurred and confirmed there were no involved vehicles still on scene.



The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was immediately transported by City Ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital where they have succumbed to their injuries.



The investigation has revealed that the pedestrian was traveling south across 5th Street, in the crosswalk, and was struck by the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle immediately fled, traveling east on 5th Street, without rendering any aid to the pedestrian.



Evidence at the scene, both physical and video, has identified the suspect vehicle as a white Lincoln MKX, mid-size SUV, with a probable model year of 2011-2015. The vehicle has a sun or moon roof that makes the vehicle’s roof appear black and will have driver’s side front end damage.



There will be no additional information released at this time as this is an active criminal investigation.



Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has information on the involved vehicle or driver is asked to please contact the Eureka Police Department Communications Center at 707-441-4044 or email the Investigating Officer, Jeremy Sollom, at jsollom@eurekaca.gov or our Criminal Investigations Section Detective Sergeant, Wayne Rabang, wrabang@eurekaca.gov.











