Saturday, February 25, 2023

Emergency / Government

101 Re-opens to Controlled Traffic

Posted By on Sat, Feb 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge U.S. Highway 101 has reopened between Willits and Garberville, but officials say motorists should expect delays. - CALTRANS/FACEBOOK
  • Caltrans/Facebook
  • U.S. Highway 101 has reopened between Willits and Garberville, but officials say motorists should expect delays.
U.S. Highway 101, which had been closed between Humboldt and Mendocino counties due to downed trees and power lines, as well as numerous vehicles left abandoned, during the recent snow storm, has re-opened to one-way controlled traffic.

Caltrans, which closed the highway from Willits to Garberville shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, announced it had reopened at about 1:30 today.

"Expect delays and please drive with caution, as crews are still working in the area," a social media post states.

For the latest on road conditions, check Caltrans' site here or its map here.
