101 Still Closed With No Estimate for Re-opening Between SoHum, Willits

CHP officers block an entrance to U.S. Highway 101.
U.S. Highway 101 remains closed in both directions from Garberville at Sprowel Creek Road to Willits, with no estimated time of re-opening, as crews from multiple agencies work to clear downed trees and power lines, and disabled cars from the roadway.
On the heels of an historic winter snow storm, the California Highway Patrol, meanwhile, reports that it has been responding to numerous reports of crashes throughout the area, and is urging residents to stay off the roads if possible.
"Use extreme caution if you do drive," the agency advised on social media. "The roads are icy and dangerous. Slow down, do not make sharp turning movements, and keep space between you and other vehicles."
Humboldt County Second District Supervisor Michelle Bushnell reported on social media that the county airport in McKinleyville re-opened this morning after a snow-induced closure, and the county offered an update on local road closures here.
Caltrans reports that it is working with CHP and other agencies to get 101 re-opened, though there's currently no timetable for doing so. For the latest on road conditions, check Caltrans' site here or its map here.