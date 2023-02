ā¯„WEATHER CLOSURE: Route 299 between Blue Lake and Willow Creek in Humboldt County is fully CLOSED due to snow conditions. We will provide updates as they become available. For the latest roadway information, please use https://t.co/ZWgP1a8G2f#humboldt #humboldtcounty #route299 pic.twitter.com/IJXgs0mtP5 — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) February 14, 2023

"We will provide updates as they become available," Caltrans said in a social media post.Residents in areas across the county, including Kneeland, Hoopa, Blue Lake, parts of Arcata and McKinleyville, Carlotta, Orleans, Freshwater and Willow Creek, all reported to the Eureka Office of the National Weather Service that they had snow.Snow was forecast to hit at 1,000 feet, the lowest elevation of the season, so far, according to NWS.