UPDATED: Cal Poly Humboldt Student, Dog Killed, Another Student Injured After Being Struck on an Arcata Sidewalk





Cal Poly Humboldt identified them as Camile Nauta, a psychology major from Palmdale, who is described by those who knew them as “kind hearted and an animal lover. They always had the coolest clothes and knew how to accessorize better than any of us.”



The campus is offering counseling and support services.



" The University has been in close contact with Camile’s family and will continue to assist them during this tragic time. Another Cal Poly Humboldt student was injured in the accident and is being offered support," CPH said in a release.



What caused the driver to leave the road and go onto the sidewalk around 4:15 p.m., including whether a medical emergency was involved, remains under investigation, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler, who is APD’s investigation commander.“That is going to take some time to determine,” he said.After striking the students and narrowly missing a third pedestrian, the truck went back on the street, traveling southbound on Alliance Road, where it hit an SUV stopped at a stop sign, proceeded through the Foster Avenue intersection and continued down the road a bit, crossing over the northbound lane and coming to rest on an embankment, Dokweiler told theNauta was pronounced dead at the scene. The other student suffered significant injuries to their leg, Dokweiler said, and was taken to the hospital.