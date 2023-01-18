News

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Community / Emergency

UPDATED: Cal Poly Humboldt Student, Dog Killed, Another Student Injured After Being Struck on an Arcata Sidewalk

Posted By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 3:31 PM

A 21-year-old Cal Poly Humboldt student and a dog were killed Tuesday afternoon and a second 21-year-old student was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck while walking on the sidewalk along Alliance Road, according to the Arcata Police Department.

Cal Poly Humboldt identified them as Camile Nauta, a psychology major from Palmdale, who is described by those who knew them as “kind hearted and an animal lover. They always had the coolest clothes and knew how to accessorize better than any of us.”

The campus is offering counseling and support services.

"The University has been in close contact with Camile’s family and will continue to assist them during this tragic time. Another Cal Poly Humboldt student was injured in the accident and is being offered support," CPH said in a release.

What caused the driver to leave the road and go onto the sidewalk around 4:15 p.m., including whether a medical emergency was involved, remains under investigation, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler, who is APD’s investigation commander.

“That is going to take some time to determine,” he said.

After striking the students and narrowly missing a third pedestrian, the truck went back on the street, traveling southbound on Alliance Road, where it hit an SUV stopped at a stop sign, proceeded through the Foster Avenue intersection and continued down the road a bit, crossing over the northbound lane and coming to rest on an embankment, Dokweiler told the Journal.

Nauta was pronounced dead at the scene. The other student suffered significant injuries to their leg, Dokweiler said, and was taken to the hospital.


Read the release from CPH below:
We are sad to share news of the loss of Cal Poly Humboldt student Camile Nauta. We extend our condolences to their family, friends, and all who have been affected by their loss. Camile, of Palmdale, California died in an accident January 17 and was 21.

People who knew Camile, a Psychology major, describe them as “kind hearted and an animal lover. They always had the coolest clothes and knew how to accessorize better than any of us.”

The University has been in close contact with Camile’s family and will continue to assist them during this tragic time. Another Cal Poly Humboldt student was injured in the accident and is being offered support.

Support services are available for students through same-day or scheduled counseling.

To speak with a counselor please contact Counseling & Psychological Services at (707) 826.3236 during business hours. Telehealth (including an immediate “TalkNow” session) is available 24/7 through TimelyCare. Please register at timelycare.com/calpolyhumboldt. Additional information about counseling services and self-help resources can be found at the Counseling & Psychological Services’ website.

Students who need help connecting to these resources, or feel this may impact their ability to engage in school can contact the CARE team. Staff or faculty seeking additional support may utilize the Employee Assistance Program, LifeMatters, offered through Empathia 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
