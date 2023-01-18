UPDATED: Cal Poly Humboldt Student, Dog Killed, Another Student Injured After Being Struck on an Arcata Sidewalk

We are sad to share news of the loss of Cal Poly Humboldt student Camile Nauta. We extend our condolences to their family, friends, and all who have been affected by their loss. Camile, of Palmdale, California died in an accident January 17 and was 21.
People who knew Camile, a Psychology major, describe them as “kind hearted and an animal lover. They always had the coolest clothes and knew how to accessorize better than any of us.”
The University has been in close contact with Camile’s family and will continue to assist them during this tragic time. Another Cal Poly Humboldt student was injured in the accident and is being offered support.
Support services are available for students through same-day or scheduled counseling.
To speak with a counselor please contact Counseling & Psychological Services at (707) 826.3236 during business hours. Telehealth (including an immediate “TalkNow” session) is available 24/7 through TimelyCare. Please register at timelycare.com/calpolyhumboldt. Additional information about counseling services and self-help resources can be found at the Counseling & Psychological Services’ website.
Students who need help connecting to these resources, or feel this may impact their ability to engage in school can contact the CARE team. Staff or faculty seeking additional support may utilize the Employee Assistance Program, LifeMatters, offered through Empathia 24 hours a day, seven days a week.