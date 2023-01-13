News

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, January 13, 2023

Media

Reporters Wanted!

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge © NORTH COAST JOURNAL
  • © North Coast Journal
The North Coast Journal Inc., publisher of the North Coast Journal, The Ferndale Enterprise, Humboldt Insider and other local publications, is looking to add to its award-winning editorial team.

The ideal candidate is a naturally curious critical thinker who can write clearly and compellingly, digest large volumes of information and explain complex concepts and systems. They are someone able to juggle multiple tasks and duties in a dynamic environment, while paying tremendous attention to detail. They admit their mistakes and are comfortable talking to people from all backgrounds and demographics, able to treat all sides of an issue with fairness and empathy. Most of all, they have a deep passion for telling the stories of the North Coast and helping Journal readers better understand and engage the world around them.

Photography, videography, audio, proofreading and social media skills are a huge plus. Journalism experience preferred. The position will demand both feature writing and hard news reporting.

If this sounds like a fit for you, please send a resume and several samples of your work to Journal news editor Thadeus Greenson at thad@northcoastjournal.com. There is the potential for this to be a full or part-time position, and compensation depends on experience, but will range between $15.50 and $32 an hour.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Thadeus Greenson
Bio:
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 12, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 2
‘Still Downhill’

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation