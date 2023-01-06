Rio Dell Schools Reopening Tuesday

Rio Dell School District to Welcome Students Tuesday



RIO DELL, CA - On Monday, January 9th, the Rio Dell School District (RDSD) will hold an in-service day for its staff to prepare for the reopening of schools following the earthquakes that struck the community on December 20th and January 1st. RDSD, which serves students in grades TK-8 at Eagle Prairie Elementary and Monument Middle School, was forced to close its schools on December 20th, 21st, 22nd, and 23rd due to the damages sustained in the earthquakes. Superintendent, Angela Johnson reports that students will return to class on Tuesday, January 10th.



Since the earthquakes, RDSD has hired contractors and structural engineers to assess the damages and ensure the safety of its buildings. Classroom buildings have been given the "all clear,". Inspectors have evaluated the school buildings to ensure they are safe for occupancy.



The earthquakes have had a significant impact on RDSD families and staff, with at least 15 families losing their homes or experiencing home damage and 8 staff and board members affected.



During the briefing on January 9th, staff will be informed about resources available to Rio Dell students and families, including mental health resources, and will assess the needs of families with red-tagged homes in the community to determine how school staff can assist in the return to school Tuesday, January 10th.



RDSD thanks the community for its patience and understanding during this challenging time and will continue to keep the community updated on the situation and any further developments.



For more information, please contact Superintendent Angela Johnson at the Rio Dell School District at (707) 764-5694.

