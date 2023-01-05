County Establishes Long-term Recovery Line for Those Affected by Earthquake

January 5, 2023 | Long-Term Recovery Line Established For Residents
Humboldt County has established a call center to assist local residents experiencing a loss of housing related to the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes.
The Long-Term Recovery Line, at 707-441-5000, is available Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., for displaced residents seeking temporary sheltering accommodations. Individuals whose homes have been inspected and tagged by local building inspectors, or who have questions regarding earthquake-related sheltering assistance, are encouraged to contact this line to discuss eligibility and sheltering options.
As part of the Long-Term Recovery Program, facilitated by the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS), eligible individuals may be provided hotel vouchers and other sheltering assistance.
“The county is making every effort to assist residents whose housing was impacted by the earthquakes in securing short-term sheltering. Opening this call center is an important step toward assisting these residents in recovery,” said Connie Beck, Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Director. “We encourage everyone who needs earthquake-related sheltering assistance to contact this line to see if we can help.”
Additional information related to earthquake recovery and assistance can be found at humboldtsheriff.org/emergency.