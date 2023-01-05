News

Thursday, January 5, 2023

Community / Emergency / Government

County Establishes Long-term Recovery Line for Those Affected by Earthquake

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2023 at 4:02 PM

click to enlarge long-term_call_line.jpg
Humboldt County residents who lost housing due to the magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20 and the 5.4 aftershock on Jan. 1 are able to call the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Service's newly established long-term recovery line at (707) 441-5000 for assistance finding short-term housing.

“The county is making every effort to assist residents whose housing was impacted by the earthquakes in securing short-term sheltering. Opening this call center is an important step toward assisting these residents in recovery,” said Connie Beck, Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services director, in a press release. “We encourage everyone who needs earthquake-related sheltering assistance to contact this line to see if we can help.”

The line is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for displaced residents seeking temporary shelter accommodations. Those eligible may receive hotel vouchers and other sheltering assistance.

"Individuals whose homes have been inspected and tagged by local building inspectors, or who have questions regarding earthquake-related sheltering assistance, are encouraged to contact this line to discuss eligibility and sheltering options," a release states.


Read the full release below.

January 5, 2023 | Long-Term Recovery Line Established For Residents

Humboldt County has established a call center to assist local residents experiencing a loss of housing related to the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes.

The Long-Term Recovery Line, at 707-441-5000, is available Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., for displaced residents seeking temporary sheltering accommodations. Individuals whose homes have been inspected and tagged by local building inspectors, or who have questions regarding earthquake-related sheltering assistance, are encouraged to contact this line to discuss eligibility and sheltering options.

As part of the Long-Term Recovery Program, facilitated by the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS), eligible individuals may be provided hotel vouchers and other sheltering assistance.

“The county is making every effort to assist residents whose housing was impacted by the earthquakes in securing short-term sheltering. Opening this call center is an important step toward assisting these residents in recovery,” said Connie Beck, Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services Director. “We encourage everyone who needs earthquake-related sheltering assistance to contact this line to see if we can help.”

Additional information related to earthquake recovery and assistance can be found at humboldtsheriff.org/emergency.
