Rio Dell Schools Still Assessing Whether Classes Can Restart Monday

North Coast state Sen. Mike McGuire (center) tours Monument Middle School with local officials.
The Rio Dell School District is still assessing damage sustained during the Dec. 20 earthquake and Jan. 1 aftershock and plans to update families Friday on whether school will resume Jan. 9.
The district — which includes Eagle Prairie Elementary and Monument Middle School — has been out of session since Dec. 19. It has hired contractors and engineers to assess damage and ensure the safety of the buildings, with classrooms having been given the "all clear." The gymnasium, however, is still in need of further inspection following the magnitude-5.4 aftershock that caused widespread damage
throughout the city.
"The earthquakes have had a significant impact on RDSD families and staff, with at least 15 families losing their homes or experiencing home damage and eight staff/board members affected," a press release states. "Transportation assistance is also being sought for students who may need to relocate out of district and do not have reliable transportation."
The district will issue another press release Friday regarding whether classes will resume Monday and Superintendent Angela Johnson asked anyone with questions or seeking more information to call the district at (707) 764-5694.
