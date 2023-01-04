Humboldt Marks 164th COVID Death

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed one new COVID-19 death, a resident in their 80s or older, since its last report Dec. 28.
One new hospitalization was reported and, according to a state database, six people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including one receiving intensive care. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 164th since the pandemic began.
Find the full public health press release, which includes a schedule of upcoming vaccination clinics, including for booster shots that now combative Omicron sub variants BA.4 and BA.5, and information on flu testing, by clicking here.