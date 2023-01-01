Sunday, January 1, 2023
5.4 Earthquake Hits Near Redcrest
By Thadeus Greenson
on Sun, Jan 1, 2023 at 11:06 AM
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck southeast of Rio Dell near Redcrest at 10:35 a.m. today, causing moderate shaking, according to the U.S Geological Society.
No tsunami threat was generated.
Caltrans announced just before 11 a.m. that Fernbridge is closed for safety inspections due to the temblor.
The quake struck 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell at a depth of 17.3 miles. According to the USGS, shaking was felt as far north as the Oregon border, east to Willow Creek and south to near Laytonville.
The quake follows a 6.4 temblor that hit Humboldt County Dec. 20, knocking out power countywide and causing widespread damage in Rio Dell.
