5.4 Earthquake Hits Near Redcrest

Road Closure: State Route 211 at Fernbridge, Humboldt County is CLOSED. The bridge is closed while we conduct safety inspections from todays New Year’s Day earthquake. https://t.co/faudYOtp7p pic.twitter.com/SHrda41w7r — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) January 1, 2023

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck southeast of Rio Dell near Redcrest at 10:35 a.m. today, causing moderate shaking, according to the U.S Geological Society.No tsunami threat was generated.Caltrans announced just before 11 a.m. that Fernbridge is closed for safety inspections due to the temblor.The quake struck 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell at a depth of 17.3 miles. According to the USGS, shaking was felt as far north as the Oregon border, east to Willow Creek and south to near Laytonville.The quake follows a 6.4 temblor that hit Humboldt County Dec. 20, knocking out power countywide and causing widespread damage in Rio Dell.