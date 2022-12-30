Flood Advisories, Road Closures Hit as Rain Continues

Road Conditions



Flooded Roads (open)

Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten

Howard Heights Road

Old Arcata Road between Bayside and Jacoby Creek

Old Arcata Road at Graham Rd

Hookton Road at Tompkins Hill Road

Benbow Drive towards the end from the off ramp

Hawks Hill between Cannibal Island and Copenhagen

Cannibal Island

Berta Road

Freshwater Road East of Howard Heights

Closed due to Flooding

Eel River at Hookton Road

Redwood Drive between Evergreen and Bear Canyon Road

Crannell Road at P.M. 0.1

Glendale Drive P.M. 2.0

Sand bags are available at the Ferndale Fairgrounds.