Two-Day Assistance Event Set Up to Help Residents Impacted by Quake

LOCAL ASSISTANCE CENTER



A Local Assistance Center will be open at Monument Middle School, 95 Center Street, Rio Dell, CA. on Friday, Dec. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Local Assistance Center will provide information from participating state, local, and nonprofit agencies to county residents who have been impacted by the earthquake. More information regarding participating agencies and service providers will be released today by Humboldt OES, Thursday, Dec. 29.

The city of Rio Dell will hold a two-day assistance center Friday and Saturday to provide county residents information on state, local and nonprofit aid that may be available to them after earthquake."I cannot stress enough the importance of attendance at this center given the level of displacement and damage in Rio Dell and elsewhere," Rio Dell City Manager Kyle Knopp wrote in an email announcing the assistance event.Rio Dell was the hardest area hit locally by the magnitude-6.4 earthquake that rattled Humboldt County on Dec. 20, with 25 houses retagged and another 65 yellow tagged, but damage has been reported countywide.More information about the assistance center will be released later today by the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services but the event appears designed to help residents and business owners navigate the various bureaucracies necessary to leverage assistance and recover funds locally.The center will be held Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Monument Middle School, 95 Center St., in Rio Dell.From Rio Dell: