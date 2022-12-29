Two-Day Assistance Event Set Up to Help Residents Impacted by Quake

LOCAL ASSISTANCE CENTER
A Local Assistance Center will be open at Monument Middle School, 95 Center Street, Rio Dell, CA. on Friday, Dec. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Local Assistance Center will provide information from participating state, local, and nonprofit agencies to county residents who have been impacted by the earthquake. More information regarding participating agencies and service providers will be released today by Humboldt OES, Thursday, Dec. 29.