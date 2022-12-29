Disaster Assistance Fair is 'The Opportunity' For Residents to Qualify for Earthquake Relief Assistance

December 29, 2022 | Humboldt County Local Assistance Center
Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake.
In partnership with the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services will open a Local Assistance Center (LAC) to aid community members impacted by the earthquake in Humboldt County.
LACs are activated following major disasters to support survivors and businesses suffering disaster-related losses or damages, replace lost or destroyed vital documents (ID, financial information, etc.) and get connected with support services.
The Humboldt County Local Assistance Center will be open at Monument Middle School, 95 Center Street, Rio Dell, CA. on Friday, Dec. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Humboldt County LAC will provide information from participating state, local, and nonprofit agencies to residents who have been impacted by the earthquake. The LAC will provide the opportunity for residents to register to qualify for direct financial assistance. Goods such as water, food, or meals will not be distributed through the LAC.
Representatives from the following agencies organizations will be present:
State agencies:
California Earthquake Authority (CEA)
Franchise Tax Board (FTB)
Department of Insurance (CDI)
Employment Development Department (EDD)
Department of Housing & Community Development (HCD)
Local representatives will be present from the following agencies:
DHHS Social Services
DHHS Behavioral Health
DHHS Public Health
Food for People
Pay it Forward Humboldt
American Red Cross
Catholic Charities
Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD)
If are in possession of these items, it is recommended that you bring them to the LAC:
Photo ID
Household income information
Insurance documents
Proof of address (utility bill, cell phone bill, etc.)
Services will be provided in English and Spanish. Agencies present will be providing services regardless of immigration status.
STAY INFORMED
The most important thing you can do while the community recovers is to keep informed.
Sign up to receive Humboldt County Emergency Alerts at: humboldtgov.org/alerts
Subscribe to OES news releases at: humboldtsheriff.org/subscribe
For updated information regarding the Humboldt County earthquake response, please go to humboldtsheriff.org/emergency and visit @HumCoOES on Facebook and Twitter.