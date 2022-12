Food for People Food Distribution Events Happening Today

Gene Lucas Center parking lot located at 3000 Newburg Road.

Arcata, McKinleyville, and Garberville,

Scheduled mobile pop-up distributions will also take place in Blue Lake from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Community Resource Center located at 111 Greenwood Ave. and in Weitchpec from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yurok Tribal Office.The nonprofit's Eureka Choice Pantry will also have extended hours today, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1720 10th St.For more information on other distributions this week, including invisit www.foodforpeople.org/page/distributions On Wednesday, Food for People partnered with the Rio Dell Family Resource Center to distribute water, food boxes, and ready-to-eat meal kits to 225 households in Rio Dell, which bore the brunt of Tuesday's magnitude-6.4 earthquake."Nearly everyone served were without water or power and many had experienced extensive food loss as well as structural and material damages at their homes," a news release states. "For more information about Food for People's many programs or to support the food bank visit www.foodforpeople.org or call (707) 445-3166.