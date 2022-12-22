Food for People Food Distribution Events Happening Today

click to enlarge Courtesy of Food for People

A food distribution in hard hit Rio Dell.

Gene Lucas Center parking lot located at 3000 Newburg Road.



Scheduled mobile pop-up distributions will also take place in Blue Lake from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Community Resource Center located at 111 Greenwood Ave. and in Weitchpec from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yurok Tribal Office.



The nonprofit's Eureka Choice Pantry will also have extended hours today, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1720 10th St.



For more information on other distributions this week, including in Arcata, McKinleyville, and Garberville, visit



On Wednesday, Food for People partnered with the Rio Dell Family Resource Center to distribute water, food boxes, and ready-to-eat meal kits to 225 households in Rio Dell, which bore the brunt of Tuesday's magnitude-6.4 earthquake.



"Nearly everyone served were without water or power and many had experienced extensive food loss as well as structural and material damages at their homes," a news release states. "



For more information about Food for People's many programs or to support the food bank visit Scheduled mobile pop-up distributions will also take place in Blue Lake from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Community Resource Center located at 111 Greenwood Ave. and in Weitchpec from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yurok Tribal Office.The nonprofit's Eureka Choice Pantry will also have extended hours today, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1720 10th St.For more information on other distributions this week, including invisit www.foodforpeople.org/page/distributions On Wednesday, Food for People partnered with the Rio Dell Family Resource Center to distribute water, food boxes, and ready-to-eat meal kits to 225 households in Rio Dell, which bore the brunt of Tuesday's magnitude-6.4 earthquake."Nearly everyone served were without water or power and many had experienced extensive food loss as well as structural and material damages at their homes," a news release states. "For more information about Food for People's many programs or to support the food bank visit www.foodforpeople.org or call (707) 445-3166.

Food for People is holding an emergency food distribution of nonperishable pantry stables today from noon to 2 p.m. in Fortuna for those who lost food due to the earthquake and power outage.It will take place at