Monday, September 9, 2024

Business / Economy / Food

Erlei's Baking It is coming to Eureka

Posted By on Mon, Sep 9, 2024 at 8:14 AM

After five years in Ferndale, Erlei’s Bakin It will close the doors to its 444 Main St. location and reopen in its new Eureka location in early October. “The business wasn't sustaining itself,” says Erlei’s owner Rebecca Erlei. We weren't getting enough customers.”

click to enlarge Cookies and cinnamon rolls at Erlei's Bakin It. - FILE
  • File
  • Cookies and cinnamon rolls at Erlei's Bakin It.
Erlei’s Bakin It's new location will see the baked goods shop expand in space for table seating while retaining the same charm that made it popular in Ferndale. “We’re adding a lot more grab-n-go options, like different muffins, cookies and pies,” said Erlei. Though she is keeping many of her new menu additions close to her chest, she parted ways with one secret: Her mom's “strawberry pie” will be added to the menu.

Erlei also mentioned that soups and salads will be added to the menu to complement the sandwiches the shop sells. “Everything will still be the same, but with more options,” she said. “Like, we want our customers to know we do custom cakes.” In a post on their Facebook Business page, Erlei’s Bakin It thanked the city of Ferndale and its customers for the beautiful five years it spent there.


“The move is good for us because our customers drive down from Eureka and we live in Eureka,” said Rebecca.


Kelby McIntosh
Bio:
 Kelby Mcintosh (he/him) is a fellow placed with Access Humboldt through the California Local News Fellowship at University of California at Berkeley, a state-funded initiative to support and strengthen local news reporting.

