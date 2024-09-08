The Grind Café Relocating to Eureka Courthouse

Eureka’s Grind Café is making a significant move this fall. The café, known for its cozy atmosphere and community-focused approach, is relocating inside the Eureka courthouse. Owner Gabrielle Long has reassured loyal customers that the Grind Café is not closing — it's simply moving to a new location.



According to Long, who also owns A Taste of Bim, the decision to relocate is part of her broader business strategy. "I'm streamlining my businesses, and this move aligns with my overall plans," she said. The Grind Café has been grown a following with its welcoming environment, fresh coffee and from-scratch food menu.



Its new location will continue to serve locals and courthouse employees, maintaining the same menu and service that made it a community favorite. As Long continues fine-tuning her businesses, she says customers can look forward to the same Grind Café experience.